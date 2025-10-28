default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Williams is still recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee that he underwent in March and has yet to make his season debut. The big man remains on assignment with the G League's Rip City Remix to get practice reps in. His next chance to suit up for the parent club will come Friday against the Nuggets.

More News