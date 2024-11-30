Williams (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
As expected, Williams will miss a second straight game due to a concussion, and his next chance to play will be against the Mavericks on Sunday. With Williams and Donovan Clingan (knee) sidelined, Jabari Walker will serve as Portland's backup center behind Deandre Ayton.
