Williams (knee) will not play in Monday's game against Denver, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Williams left Saturday's game against the Timberwolves early after sustaining a knee injury and did not return. He will now miss his 35th game of the season due to a variety of injuries. Deandre Ayton and Donovan Clingan will likely make up the center rotation against Denver.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Iffy for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Won't return Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Questionable to return Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Good to go vs. Phoenix•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Questionable for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Won't play Saturday vs. Phoenix•