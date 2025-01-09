Williams (rest) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Dallas, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Williams will get the day off Thursday, and his next chance to play will come Saturday against the Heat. With the big man sidelined, Donovan Clingan should be in line for an uptick in playing time behind Deandre Ayton.
