Williams (rest) will make his preseason debut Thursday against the Suns, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Williams sat out Tuesday's exhibition game against the New Zealand Breakers for rest purposes, but he'll make his team debut Thursday. He'll likely serve as the primary backup at center behind Deandre Ayton during the 2023-24 campaign.
