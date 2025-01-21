Williams (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Heat, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Williams has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing Portland's previous contest due to left ankle soreness. Williams is averaging 3.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 assists in 15.7 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
