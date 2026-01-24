Williams has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors due to left knee injury management, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Williams has yet to play both ends of a back-to-back set all season, and that streak will continue Friday. In nine January appearances, the big man is averaging 5.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks in 15.8 minutes per contest. With both Williams and Duop Reath (foot) sidelined, Yang Hansen could slot in as Donovan Clingan's top backup at center.