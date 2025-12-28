default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams (injury management) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Williams will be inactive for the first leg of Portland's back-to-back set. He's yet to play in both sides of a back-to-back this season. His absence should mean more minutes for Duop Reath and Yang Hansen. The Trail Blazers face the Mavericks on Monday.

More News