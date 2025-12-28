Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Sitting front end of B2B
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (injury management) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Williams will be inactive for the first leg of Portland's back-to-back set, and he has yet to play in both sides of a back-to-back this season. His absence leaves more minutes available for the likes of Duop Reath and Yang Hansen. Williams' next chance to play will come against the Mavericks on Monday.
