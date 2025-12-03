Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Sitting out Wednesday
Williams won't play in Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to knee injury management.
No surprise here, considering Wednesday is the second half of a back-to-back set for Portland. With Donovan Clingan (leg) questionable, the Trail Blazers could be forced into a timeshare between Duop Reath and Yang Hansen at center.
