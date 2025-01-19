Now Playing

Williams will start Saturday's game against Houston, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Deandre Ayton (back) is on the shelf Saturday, so this will be a solid opportunity for Williams. He's been effective in limited minutes this season, posting averages of 6.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 blocks.

