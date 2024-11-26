Williams is being evaluated for a concussion and won't return to Monday night's game against the Grizzlies. He recorded six points (1-4 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks over 12 minutes before exiting.

It's unclear as to when Williams suffered the injury, but he's been shut down for the night to undergo further testing. This is untimely news for the Blazers, who are already without Deandre Ayton (finger) and Donovan Clingan (knee). Duop Reath and Jabari Walker should eat up minutes at center down the stretch.