Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Swats season-high five shots
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams totaled eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 14 rebounds, one assist and five blocks in 30 minutes during Friday's 122-116 loss to the Pistons.
With Donovan Clingan (leg) unavailable for Friday's game, Williams earned a spot-start and set new season highs in minutes, rebounds and blocks. If Clingan needs to miss Sunday's game in Memphis as well, Williams would make sense as a streaming target in fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Starting sans Clingan•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Good to go Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Questionable for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Another strong performance Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Absent from injury report•