Williams totaled eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 14 rebounds, one assist and five blocks in 30 minutes during Friday's 122-116 loss to the Pistons.

With Donovan Clingan (leg) unavailable for Friday's game, Williams earned a spot-start and set new season highs in minutes, rebounds and blocks. If Clingan needs to miss Sunday's game in Memphis as well, Williams would make sense as a streaming target in fantasy leagues.