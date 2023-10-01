Williams and Malcolm Brogdon were traded to Portland by Boston on Sunday in exchange for Jrue Holiday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Boston will also send a 2024 first-round pick and a 2029 unprotected first-round pick to Portland. Williams, who was slated for a reduced workload after the Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis this offseason, will now get a fresh start in Portland but will likely form a timeshare with Deandre Ayton to start 2023-24. This may not be a worst-case scenario for Williams, who's struggled to play heavy minutes in recent years while battling lingering knee issues. Williams should remain an elite source of blocks even in limited minutes, but his overall fantasy value certainly takes a hit with the trade.