Trail Blazers interim head coach Tiago Splitter said Williams (back) is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Williams is officially listed as questionable, but assuming he makes it through his pregame routine no worse for the wear, he should be cleared to back up Donovan Clingan on Sunday. Over his 10 appearances thus far in March, Williams is averaging 8.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 18.8 minutes per game while shooting 65 percent from the field.