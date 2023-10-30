Williams won't play Monday against the Raptors due to rest, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Williams didn't play much during preseason action due to a lingering knee injury, but he suited up for each of Portland's first three regular-season games, averaging 7.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 23.0 minutes per game. Monday's contest is the second night of a back-to-back set, so it's safe to presume Williams will likely be sidelined for at least one matchup of Portland's back-to-backs moving forward. In Williams' absence, Moses Brown, Toumani Camara and Jabari Walker are all candidates for increased minutes off the bench.