Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Unlikely to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Kings due to left knee injury management.
The Trail Blazers play the second leg of their back-to-back set Sunday, so Williams will likely be sidelined in order to manage a lingering left knee injury. Yang Hansen and Duop Reath should both see a bump in minutes Sunday, assuming Williams is sidelined.
