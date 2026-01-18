default-cbs-image
Williams is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Kings due to left knee injury management.

The Trail Blazers play the second leg of their back-to-back set Sunday, so Williams will likely be sidelined in order to manage a lingering left knee injury. Yang Hansen and Duop Reath should both see a bump in minutes Sunday, assuming Williams is sidelined.

