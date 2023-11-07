Williams needs surgery to repair bone and ligament damage in his right kneecap, although a cleanup procedure with a 2-3 month recovery timeline is also an option. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Williams is facing a season-ending surgery unless he opts for a temporary cleanup option. Last year, Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, while also receiving platelet-rich plasma injections during the recovery. The health of Williams' knees is a serious long-term issue regardless of the course of action he elects for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.
