Williams (concussion) will not travel for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Williams remains in the concussion protocol and will be sidelined for a fourth straight game. He should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz. With Donovan Clingan (knee) also sidelined, Deandre Ayton should continue to start at center.
