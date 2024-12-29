Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Williams will miss a third straight game due to a right ankle sprain, and his next opportunity to play will be against the 76ers on Monday. Donovan Clingan will continue to see more playing time off the bench due to Williams' injury.
