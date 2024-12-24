Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Dallas, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Williams has played in the Blazers' last three games after missing the prior seven contests due to a concussion. The ankle injury is a new one, and it will force him to observe Monday's game in street clothes. Williams' next opportunity to play will be against the Jazz on Thursday. Williams' absence opens the door for Donovan Clingan, Jabari Walker and Deni Avdija to see more minutes off the bench behind Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton.