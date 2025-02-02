Williams (hand) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns.
Williams will miss a third straight game due to a right hand injury, and his next opportunity to play will be in Monday's rematch against Phoenix. Jabara Walker will continue to serve in the Trail Blazer's center rotation behind starter Deandre Ayton and backup Donovan Clingan.
