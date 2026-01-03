Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Williams has played in each of the Trail Blazers' last three games, including Friday's win against the Pelicans, when he finished with four points, six rebounds, one assist and one block over 18 minutes. The veteran center will sit for the second leg of Portland's back-to-back set Saturday while managing a left knee injury, so Yang Hansen and Duop Reath are candidates to see their minutes off the bench increase while providing big man depth behind starter Donovan Clingan. Williams' next opportunity to play is Monday against the Jazz.