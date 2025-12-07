default-cbs-image
Williams (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Memphis.

Williams will be joined on the sidelines by Donovan Clingan (leg) Sunday, so Duop Reath could be headed for a start and Yang Hansen might be able to get into the rotation. Portland doesn't play again until Thursday in New Orleans, giving Williams plenty of time to get over his current illness.

