Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Williams is still recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee he underwent in March and has yet to make his season debut. His next opportunity to play will come in Monday's game against the Lakers.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Declared out vs. Golden State•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Cleared for contact•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Still limited at training camp•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Not fully cleared•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Will miss next 4-6 weeks•