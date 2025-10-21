Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) won't be available for the season opener Wednesday against Minnesota, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
The veteran big man was cleared for contact as of Monday's practice, but his rehab from March's arthroscopic knee surgery will extend into the regular season. Until Williams is ready to play, rookie first-rounder Yang Hansen should face little competition in the backup center role behind Donovan Clingan.
