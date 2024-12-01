Williams (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas.
Williams will be sidelined for a third straight game due to a concussion. His next chance to play will be against the Clippers on Tuesday. Jabari Walker will continue to serve as Portland's backup center behind Deandre Ayton due to the absence of Williams and Donovan Clingan (knee).
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Ruled out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Lands in concussion protocol•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Out for rest of Monday's game•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Drawing start at center•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Resting Saturday•