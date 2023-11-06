Williams won't return to Sunday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right knee injury.

Williams went to the locker room in the second half of Sunday's matchup and was ruled out in the closing minutes of the game. He tallied five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds in 11 minutes before his departure. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Wednesday's game against the Kings.