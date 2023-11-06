Williams won't return to Sunday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right knee injury.
Williams went to the locker room in the second half of Sunday's matchup and was ruled out in the closing minutes of the game. He tallied five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds in 11 minutes before his departure. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Wednesday's game against the Kings.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Not listed on injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Unavailable Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Suiting up Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Hopeful for regular season•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Remains out•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Out once again•