Hood finished with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3PT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes Monday against the Jazz.
Hood was productive from the field in the 132-100 loss, and he managed to contribute elsewhere for his squad. The Duke product has shown that he can produce across the board, though he hasn't done so as consistently as fantasy owners would like. It's also worth noting that Hood has been held to single digits in the scoring column in each of his last seven contests.
