Hood and the Trail Blazers came to terms Sunday on a two-year, $16 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPn reports.

Hood found a home in Portland following a rough stint with the Cavaliers, and he emerged as a valued piece off the bench in the postseason. Hood should play a similar role in 2019-20, though he'll have to contend with fellow new addition Kent Bazemore for minutes on the wing.