Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Available Monday
Hood (quadriceps) is available to play Monday against the Warriors, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
Hood exited Saturday's game against the 76ers with a bruised left quadriceps but won't have to miss any additional time as a result. Through six games this season, Hood is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 32.0 minutes per game.
