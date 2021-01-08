Hood (quadriceps) is available for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, per the NBA's official injury report.
Hood tested his quad injury during pre-game warmups and has received the green light to take the court. His return from a two-game absence stands to cut into the playing time of both Carmelo Anthony and Gary Trent.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Hopeful to play•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Out vs. Warriors•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Suffers left quad cramp•