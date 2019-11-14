Play

Hood (back) is available to play in Wednesday's game against Toronto, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Hood appears set to return from a two-game absence due to back spasms. Look for him to return to his starting role, in which he's averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 threes in 29.2 minutes across nine games this year.

