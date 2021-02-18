Hood (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Hood has missed the last two games with a sprained left foot, but he is officially set to return to the court Wednesday. Provided he's healthy, he should regain his usual role as the primary backup to starting shooting guard Gary Trent.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Bumped up to questionable•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Out again Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Questionable Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Will not return Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Shifts back to bench•