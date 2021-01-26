Hood is coming off the bench Monday against the Thunder, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Hood put up 21 and seven points in his last two contests, both starts, but he'll head back to the bench Monday. The Blazers have elected to replace Hood with Gary Trent in the starting five.
