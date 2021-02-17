Hood (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against New Orleans, Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl reports.
A sprained left foot has kept Hood out of the last two games, but it looks like he'll have a decent chance to return on the second half of the back-to-back set. Hood made a few starts at the beginning of February, but he's been mostly underwhelming this season since returning from a torn Achilles.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Out again Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Questionable Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Will not return Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Shifts back to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Delivers 16 points in win•