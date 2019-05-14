Hood (knee) will be available for Tuesday's Game 1 against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Despite dealing with a bone bruise, Hood will take the court for Game 1, though it seems likely he'll be at less than 100 percent. Across the past seven games, he's averaging 14.7 points on 57.6 percent shooting.

