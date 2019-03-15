Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Cleared to play
Hood (hip) will play Friday against the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
As expected, Hood will take the court following a one-game absence. Since the All-Star break, he's averaging 6.9 points and 1.4 rebounds in 20.6 minutes.
