Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Collects 15 points Wednesday
Hood tallied 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 118-98 win over the Bulls.
Hood continued his recent string of strong scoring performances, as he has now averaged 12.4 points off the bench in his last seven games. He seems determined to prove his ability to score again, something that would increase his value off the bench for a Blazers' team struggling with injuries.
