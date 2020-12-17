Hood failed to score, adding just two assists and one steal in eight minutes during Wednesday's 126-95 preseason loss to the Nuggets.
Hood continues to work his way back into game shape, playing just eight minutes after only 12 minutes in his previous game. It is going to be a slow process for Hood and given the additional talent acquired in the offseason, he is unlikely to be a standard league asset.
