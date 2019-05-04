Hood supplied 19 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 140-137 quadruple-overtime win over the Nuggets in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series Friday.

Hood turned out to be the hero for the Trail Blazers in the seemingly interminable classic, as he sank a key three-pointer with 18.6 seconds remaining and scored seven points overall during the fourth and final overtime period. Hood's scoring total paced Portland's second unit and was third on the team behind those of C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard. Hood has been excellent throughout the first three games of the series, averaging 17.0 points on 56.8 shooting, including 58.3 percent from three-point range.