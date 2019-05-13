Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Dealing with bone bruise
Hood underwent an MRI on Monday that confirmed he's dealing with a bone bruise his left knee, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports. The Trail Blazers list Hood as questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Hood played 20 minutes Sunday in Game 7 of the Trail Blazers' 100-96 win over the Nuggets in the Western Conference Quarterfinals before exiting with the left knee injury. Portland will presumably wait and see how Hood looks during their morning shootaround Tuesday before rendering a verdict on his availability against Golden State. If Hood is sidelined, Evan Turner and Seth Curry could be in store for larger roles off the Portland bench.
