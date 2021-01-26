Hood was held out of Monday's game against the Thunder due to a thigh contusion, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.
Hood was replaced in the starting lineup by Gary Trent, but there was no word that Hood was nursing an injury until after the contest. Coach Terry Stotts mentioned that Hood suffered the injury Sunday and was scratched following pregame warmups.
