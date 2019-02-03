Hood has been traded to Portland in exchange for Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin and two future second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hood was one, if not the most, pursued rotation wing players on the market heading into the trading deadline Thursday and he instantly gives Portland a upgrade at the small forward position. New-teammate Maurice Harkless was averaging just 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds over 25 starts this season and Harkless will presumably slide back into a backup role for the time being behind the newly-acquired Hood. With Cleveland this season, Hood was averaging 12.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game during an underachieving season but will undoubtedly be granted more opportunities with a talented Portland roster moving forward.