Hood will decline his $6 million player option for the 2020-21 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Given that Hood is coming off of a torn Achilles that kept him out of most of last season, this is somewhat of a surprising decision. However, Hood has had nearly a full calendar year to recover, and he'll be ready to play when the season opens, so it's possible he'll seek a longer-term agreement. Hood appeared in just 21 games last season, averaging 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 combined blocks/steals.