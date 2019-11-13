Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Deemed probable Wednesday
Hood (back) is deemed probable for Wednesday's contest against Toronto, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Hood has missed the last two games due to an ailing back but appears to a have good chance at returning Wednesday. If that's not the case however, Kent Bazemore and Mario Hezonja could see increased minutes in Wednesday's matchup.
