Hood had 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 121-105 win over the Sixers.

The 28-year-old received a second consecutive start with Nassir Little (knee) and Derrick Jones (foot), and he put up 31 points while going 5-for-8 from three between the two games. Hood should continue to have an expanded role as long as Little and/or Jones remain unavailable.