Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Downgraded to out
Hood (back) won't play Tuesday against the Kings, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Hood was originally probable due to back spasms, but his condition has worsened and he won't be able to play. In his place, Kent Bazemore will draw the start.
