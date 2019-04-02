Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Draws start Monday
Hood will draw the start Monday against the Timberwolves, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Hood has strung together a number of impressive performance over the past couple weeks, averaging 11.0 points on 26.8 minutes over the past nine games. With usual starter C.J. McCollum still out, Hood could remain in the starting five until he returns. In joining the starters, Hood could be in line for a larger role while Jake Layman could see his reduced.
