Hood totaled 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in 18 minutes during Monday's 121-113 loss to the Nuggets.

Hood shot the ball well during his limited time on the court, ending with 17 points in just 18 minutes Monday. Hood has struggled to find a consistent role in the Trail Blazers rotation but can have nights such as this from time-to-time. The scoring is nice, however, he typically adds very little else as was the case here with just two rebounds and one assist.

